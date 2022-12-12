| 0.4°C Dublin

Close

latest Seven people missing following Jersey explosion named

Derek and Sylvia Ellis, who have been named as two of the seven islanders missing following an explosion and fire at a block of flats in St Helier, Jersey. Photo: Jersey Police/PA Expand
Peter Bowler, who has been named as one of the seven islanders missing following an explosion and fire at a block of flats in St Helier, Jersey. Photo: Jersey Police/PA Expand
Romeu and Louise De Almeida, who have been named as two of the seven islanders missing following an explosion and fire at a block of flats in St Helier, Jersey. Photo: Jersey Police/PA Expand
Raymond Brown, who has been named as one of the seven islanders missing following an explosion and fire at a block of flats in St Helier, Jersey. Photo: Jersey Police/PA Expand
Billy Marsden, who has been named as one of the seven islanders missing following an explosion and fire at a block of flats in St Helier, Jersey. Photo: Jersey Police/PA Expand

Close

Derek and Sylvia Ellis, who have been named as two of the seven islanders missing following an explosion and fire at a block of flats in St Helier, Jersey. Photo: Jersey Police/PA

Derek and Sylvia Ellis, who have been named as two of the seven islanders missing following an explosion and fire at a block of flats in St Helier, Jersey. Photo: Jersey Police/PA

Peter Bowler, who has been named as one of the seven islanders missing following an explosion and fire at a block of flats in St Helier, Jersey. Photo: Jersey Police/PA

Peter Bowler, who has been named as one of the seven islanders missing following an explosion and fire at a block of flats in St Helier, Jersey. Photo: Jersey Police/PA

Romeu and Louise De Almeida, who have been named as two of the seven islanders missing following an explosion and fire at a block of flats in St Helier, Jersey. Photo: Jersey Police/PA

Romeu and Louise De Almeida, who have been named as two of the seven islanders missing following an explosion and fire at a block of flats in St Helier, Jersey. Photo: Jersey Police/PA

Raymond Brown, who has been named as one of the seven islanders missing following an explosion and fire at a block of flats in St Helier, Jersey. Photo: Jersey Police/PA

Raymond Brown, who has been named as one of the seven islanders missing following an explosion and fire at a block of flats in St Helier, Jersey. Photo: Jersey Police/PA

Billy Marsden, who has been named as one of the seven islanders missing following an explosion and fire at a block of flats in St Helier, Jersey. Photo: Jersey Police/PA

Billy Marsden, who has been named as one of the seven islanders missing following an explosion and fire at a block of flats in St Helier, Jersey. Photo: Jersey Police/PA

/

Derek and Sylvia Ellis, who have been named as two of the seven islanders missing following an explosion and fire at a block of flats in St Helier, Jersey. Photo: Jersey Police/PA

Ben Mitchell, Katie Boyden and Laura Parnaby

Seven people missing in the explosion at a block of flats on Jersey in the Channel Islands have been named by their families.

The victims, all aged in their 60s and 70s, including two couples, are the first to be identified since the incident at the Haut du Mont building in St Helier on Saturday.

Most Watched

Privacy