Serving UK armed forces member charged with offences under Official Secrets Act

Thomas Newsome has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

Ted Hennessey

A serving member of the armed forces has been charged by counter-terrorism police with offences under the Official Secrets Act.

Thomas Newsome, 36, was charged on Friday with offences contrary to section 2 and section 8 of the Official Secrets Act 1989, Scotland Yard said.

