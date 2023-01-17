Serial rapist David Carrick used his status as a police officer to gain the trust of his victims

A London police officer has admitted raping and sexually assaulting a dozen women over a 17-year period, in what prosecutors described as one of the most shocking cases involving a police officer.

David Carrick (48) pleaded guilty to 49 offenses, including 20 counts of rape and charges that included assault, attempted rape and false imprisonment.

The officer, who joined London’s Metropolitan Police force in 2001, had served with the parliamentary and diplomatic protection command.

He was nicknamed “Bastard Dave” and boasted of meeting then prime minister Boris Johnson in the course of his duties.

The armed officer joined the force in 2001, having served in the British Army, and transferred to the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command in 2009, where his role involved guarding parliamentary, government and diplomatic buildings.

The 48-year-old found some of his victims on dating sites such as Tinder and Badoo before arranging to meet and using his status as a police officer to gain their trust.

Prosecutors said Carrick would appear “fun-loving, charming and charismatic” but was “very manipulative” and “very self-confident, almost to the point of being cocky”.

He said, “not again”, when he was arrested at his home in Stevenage, Hertfordshire, in October 2021 after he was accused of raping a woman he met on Tinder in a Premier Inn in St Albans.

When she arrived at a nearby pub on September 4, 2020, Carrick had ordered a bottle of wine and the woman said she felt “pressured” to drink as he had paid for it.

He told her he was a Met Police firearms officer nicknamed “Bastard Dave”, showed her his warrant card and boasted of meeting famous people, including Mr Johnson, in the course of his work.

She told police that Carrick called her “disgusting” and referred to himself as a “dominant bastard” while raping her the following morning after she woke up naked in the bath with sick in her hair.

During his first appearance at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on October 4, 2021, prosecutor Mark Fleckney said a trawl of his electronic devices revealed searches for “rough” pornography.

Carrick was suspended from duty following his arrest and remanded in custody.

He denied raping the woman and prosecutors said it was not in the public interest to proceed to trial on the charge as he admitted sex attacks on a dozen other women who came forward following the first complaint.

Investigators said they discovered a pattern of behaviour where Carrick used his position as a police officer to gain the trust of his victims, who feared they would not be believed because of his position. Carrick exerted control by paying for dinner and drinks, so women would feel indebted to him before isolating them from their friends and family members.

He would tell some of his victims they were not allowed to eat, calling them “fat and lazy”, while others were ordered to stay in bed all day so they could have sex all night.

Women were locked in an under-stairs cupboard in Carrick’s home, said by police to be smaller than a dog crate, for hours without food, or made to clean the house naked.

Carrick urinated over some of his victims and made derogatory comments towards the women.



