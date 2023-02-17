| 12.4°C Dublin

Serial killer-obsessed woman stabbed boyfriend to death after using tips from true crime documentaries for alibi

Pictures of serial killers on the bedroom wall of Shaye Groves, which was shown to the jury in her trial at Winchester Crown Court where she is accused of the murder of her on-off boyfriend Frankie Fitzgerald (Hampshire Constabulary/PA) Expand

Close

Ben Mitchell

A serial killer-obsessed woman has been found guilty of the murder of her on-off boyfriend who she stabbed to death after using tips from true crime documentaries to plan her alibi.

Shaye Groves, 27, was convicted at Winchester Crown Court of slitting the throat of Frankie Fitzgerald, 25, before stabbing him 17 times in the chest in July last year after trying to portray herself as his victim.

