News Britain

Friday 11 May 2018

Sellafield to be prosecuted following 'employee contamination'

The Sellafield nuclear plant in Cumbria in the UK. Photo: PA
The Sellafield nuclear plant in Cumbria in the UK. Photo: PA
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Britain's nuclear regulator said on Friday it will prosecute nuclear reprocessing plant operator Sellafield Ltd over an incident in February in which an employee was contaminated.

It will prosecute under the health and safety at work act over the incident, which occurred at a facility handling special nuclear materials, the regulator said.

"For legal reasons we are unable to comment further on the details of the case which is now the subject of active court proceedings," the Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR) said in a statement.

Sellafield Ltd manages Britain's nuclear reprocessing plant in Cumbria, northwest England.

Reuters

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News