Security guard is second person to die after Brixton Academy crowd crush

Security guard Gaby Hutchinson. Photo: Metropolitan Police/PA Wire Expand
Rebecca Ikumelo. Photo: Ikumelo family/PA Wire Expand

Security guard Gaby Hutchinson. Photo: Metropolitan Police/PA Wire

Rebecca Ikumelo. Photo: Ikumelo family/PA Wire

Mike Bedigan

A security guard who was on duty during a concert at the O2 Academy Brixton has become the second person to die of injuries sustained in a crowd crush at the venue.

Gaby Hutchinson (23) was one of three people badly hurt when ticketless fans tried to get into a show by Nigerian artist Asake at the south London venue last Thursday.

