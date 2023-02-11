| 8.8°C Dublin

Second World War bomb explodes unexpectedly in English town

Still from a video of the Second World War bomb which exploded unexpectedly in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk (Kim Withers/PA) Expand

Still from a video of the Second World War bomb which exploded unexpectedly in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk (Kim Withers/PA)

Ted Hennessey

A Second World War bomb has exploded unexpectedly in a Norfolk town, police said.

Emergency services and agencies declared a major incident following the discovery of the large unexploded device at a river crossing in Great Yarmouth on Tuesday, and had been working to disarm it.

