Second Downing Street baby on the way at Christmas for Boris and wife Carrie

Boris and Carrie Johnson were said to be "delighted" last night as the couple shared the news that they were expecting their second baby in December.

Mrs Johnson made the announcement in a post on her Instagram page in which she also disclosed she had a miscarriage at the start of this year.

The 33-year-old felt "incredibly blessed" to have become pregnant so soon after her miscarriage, adding: "Hoping for our rainbow baby this Christmas."

A rainbow baby is a term used to describe a child born after a miscarriage.

Boris Johnson, 57, will become the first British prime minister to have two babies born in 10 Downing Street. The new baby will be a brother or sister to 14-month-old Wilf, who was born in April last year.

Mrs Johnson, who married her husband at a secret ceremony at Westminster Abbey at the end of May, announced the news on her social media page with a photograph of a Christmas tree decoration in the shape of a baby's pram.

She wrote: "At the beginning of the year, I had a miscarriage which left me heartbroken. I feel incredibly blessed to be pregnant again but I've also felt like a bag of nerves.

“Fertility issues can be really hard for many people, particularly when on platforms like Instagram it can look like everything is only ever going well.

"I found it a real comfort to hear from people who had also experienced loss so I hope that in some very small way sharing this might help others, too.”

The Johnsons' new baby is expected before Christmas. Friends of the prime minister said he is “delighted".

There were rumours at the G7 summit in Cornwall in mid-June that Mrs Johnson could be pregnant when she was noticed not to be drinking alcohol at a reception.

The couple were last spotted together in public at Wembley on July 11 for England's Euro 2020 final clash against Italy.

Boris Johnson's sister Rachel was among the first to send best wishes, writing on Mrs Johnson's Instagram page yesterday that she was very happy for her and was a "very proud auntie".

Keir Starmer, the UK Labour leader, added: “Congratulations to Carrie and Boris on the happy news that they're expecting another child. I'm very sorry to hear of Carrie's earlier miscarriage. I'm sure that her speaking out will be of comfort to others and make them feel less alone. Every best wish to Carrie and Boris at this time.”

The new arrival will mean that Mr Johnson will be a father to seven children, more even than the six children of Cabinet colleague Jacob Rees-Mogg and his wife Helena.

Among former British PMs, only Spencer Perceval had had more offspring. Perceval had 13 children with his wife Jane, 12 of whom survived into adulthood. He was prime minister from 1809 to 1812 when he was assassinated.

