Search for New York teenager who flew to UK after reportedly speaking to older man online

New York police said Victoria Grabowski, from Queens, boarded a flight from John F Kennedy Airport on Saturday and arrived in the UK on Monday morning.

US media reports say her parents discovered texts showing she had been communicating with an older man in Britain.

She had also paid for her ticket in cash, though her parents did not know how she acquired the money.

"She left JFK on Saturday morning and reached the UK on Monday morning," a New York Police Department spokesman told the PA news agency.

"We're working in conjunction with UK police, but unless she contacts us, we're not going to know too much more."

US reports said Victoria is a Polish citizen and used her Polish passport to board the flight.

PA Media