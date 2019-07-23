Seagull swoops down and steals miniature chihuahua from garden
THE fate of a miniature chihuahua is unknown after a seagull swooped down and carried the dog away in its beak, its owner said.
Becca Hill (24), of Paignton, Devon, England, is hoping four-year-old Gizmo will be found alive.
"My partner was in the garden putting the washing out at the time and suddenly he saw it swoop down. It carried Gizmo a fair way as we couldn't see him any more. I have no idea if he was dropped or where he is now," Ms Hill told reporters.
She also posted about Gizmo on Facebook.
"Please, please, please, anyone finds a chihuahua he's mine, a seagull took him from my garden," she wrote.
Ms Hill said that her six-year-old daughter was "really upset" and "missing her dog".
Fortunately, the child did not witness Gizmo being taken away.
Irish Independent