A Scottish court ruled that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to suspend parliament for more than a month was "unlawful". So what happens next and what impact will it have on Brexit?

Scottish ruling: What next after court decision?

Why did Mr Johnson suspend parliament?

He claims it was so he can launch a fresh domestic agenda at a new session of parliament next month.

Critics accused him of avoiding debate on his intention to lead the UK out of the EU on October 31 with or without a deal.

The judges at Scotland's highest civil court appear to agree with Mr Johnson's opponents. They ruled the suspension was illegal "because it had the purpose of stymieing parliament".

What happens next?

The British government said it will appeal to the UK's Supreme Court. It is expected to hear the arguments on Tuesday and is likely to make a ruling later in the week.

What if the Supreme Court rules the suspension was unlawful?

Mr Johnson's government would almost certainly have to advise Queen Elizabeth to recall parliament immediately.

What does it all mean for the Brexit process?

The main impact if the UK's parliament is recalled is that Mr Johnson would be back before MPs facing tough questions on how he plans to get a Brexit deal by October 31.

Not much would change in legislative terms as a law designed to prevent a no deal has already received royal assent.

What does it mean for Ireland?

Regardless of the turmoil in Westminster, the Government is planning for a no-deal crash-out, with Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe confirming that the Budget will be geared towards the worst-case scenario.

