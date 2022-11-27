Scottish rugby titan Doddie Weir dies of MND at age 52

Tributes have been paid to sporting legend Doddie Weir, who has died aged 52 after suffering from motor neurone disease (MND).

The former Scotland rugby international was diagnosed with MND in December 2016 and went on to found a motor neurone disease research foundation.

His family announced his death in a statement issued via the Scottish Rugby Union yesterday.

It said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved husband and father, Doddie.

“Doddie was an inspirational force of nature. His unending energy and drive, and his strength of character powered him through his rugby and business careers — and enabled him to fight the effects of MND for so many years.

“Doddie put the same energy and even more love and fun into our lives together: he was a true family man. It is difficult to put into words how much we will miss him.

“MND took so much from Doddie, but never his spirit and determination. He battled MND so bravely, and whilst his own battle may be over, his fight continues through his foundation, until a cure is found for all those with this devastating disease.

“Hamish, Angus, Ben and I would like to thank everyone for your support and for respecting our privacy at this difficult time. Kathy Weir.”

Five years ago Weir founded the My Name’s Doddie Foundation (MNDF), which has now committed almost €9.3m to research projects.

Paying tribute to Weir, Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: “This is so terribly sad. Doddie was one of our nation’s sporting legends, but the brave way he responded to MND surpassed anything ever achieved on the rugby pitch.

“He refused to let it dim his spirit and did so much to help others. My condolences to his loved ones.”

Charities praised Weir for his work to raise awareness about motor neurone disease.

The MND Association tweeted: “We’re sorry to hear that Doddie Weir OBE has died.

“Since sharing his motor neurone diagnosis in 2017, Doddie became an inspiration to many, raising awareness and campaigning tirelessly on behalf of those with MND.

“Our thoughts are with Doddie’s wife Kathy, his 3 sons, family and friends.”