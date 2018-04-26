Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson announces she is expecting first child with Irish partner Jen Wilson

Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson has announced she is pregnant and expecting her first child with partner Jen Wilson.

The couple will welcome the new arrival in late Autumn.

Ms Davidson said she and her partner since 2014 are "exited and daunted" about the months to come and are "over-joyed" at the prospect of starting a family together. Ms Davidson, 39, said the news does not change her political commitment or her plans to lead the Scottish Conservatives into the 2021 Holyrood elections, saying she is "simply doing what thousands of working women do every year".

Her deputy within the party, Jackson Carlaw, will hold the fort for a few months while she is on maternity leave, which she will share with Ms Wilson. Ms Davidson, who has made no secret of her desire to be a mother, found out in March that an IVF procedure had been successful.

She said: "Jen and I are delighted to be able to say that we are starting a family. We weren't sure that it was going to happen for us, but we're really, really happy that it has." Ms Davidson, who says she has been affected by some morning sickness and fatigue during the early stages of her pregnancy, said it will be "business as usual" until she goes on maternity leave.

She said: "We have a very busy few months ahead, and I look forward to throwing myself into events with customary gusto. "While it often goes unacknowledged, politicians have personal lives too, and I hope people will understand that I want to be able to combine my public role with a family life.

"Jen and I are incredibly lucky in the support we have received from our family and friends over the past few months - and we know we can rely on them in the months and years to come. I'd like to thank them all again today.

"We have always dreamed of starting a family and are pleased to be able to share our happy news."

Press Association