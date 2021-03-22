Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon did not breach the ministerial code, an independent inquiry has concluded.

However the leader of the Scottish National Party still faces a Tory motion of confidence tomorrow.

An investigation found Ms Sturgeon did not breach the ministerial code, following allegations she failed to record meetings with her predecessor Alex Salmond and others in 2018.

James Hamilton also examined the allegation that Ms Sturgeon misled Parliament in relation to the meetings, again finding there was no breach of the code.

Read More

Mr Hamilton, the former director of public prosecutions in Ireland, is the independent adviser to the Scottish Government on the ministerial code – a set of rules about how ministers should conduct themselves.

His 61-page report was published today.

It said: “I am of the opinion that the First Minister did not breach the provisions of the Ministerial Code in respect of any of these matters.”

Responding to the James Hamilton report, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she welcomed the “comprehensive, evidence-based and unequivocal” conclusions.

In a statement, she said: “Mr Hamilton has considered all of the allegations against me, and I am happy that his report’s findings clear me of any breach of the ministerial code.

“I sought at every stage in this issue to act with integrity and in the public interest. As I have previously made clear, I did not consider that I had broken the code, but these findings are official, definitive and independent adjudication of that.

“Prior to its publication, opposition politicians stressed the importance of respecting and accepting the outcome of Mr Hamilton’s independent inquiry, and I committed wholeheartedly to doing so. Now that he has reported, it is incumbent on them to do likewise.”

Ian Blackford, Westminster group leader for the SNP, said he was “delighted that Nicola Sturgeon has been exonerated by James Hamilton”.

He tweeted: “She has shown strong leadership through a challenging time and is worthy of the trust the voters in Scotland have put in her.”

Tomorrow’s confidence motion has been tabled by the Scottish Conservatives after the party’s leader at Holyrood, Ruth Davidson, claimed there was “no question” the First Minister had lied to parliament.

The Tories had threatened the motion of no confidence prior to Ms Sturgeon’s appearance before the Committee on the Scottish Government Handling of Harassment Complaints, set up after a successful judicial review by Alex Salmond resulted in the Scottish Government’s investigation being ruled unlawful and “tainted by apparent bias” in 2019.

But following a leak that the inquiry has reportedly concluded that Ms Sturgeon gave an “inaccurate” account of meetings with Mr Salmond, the party repeated their calls for her resignation.

Mr Salmond resigned from the SNP in 2018 over a number of sex assault, attempted rape and other sex offence claims against him. He was cleared of all 14 charges in 2019.

Read More





Read More

PA Media