| 10°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Scotland’s case for independence has never looked worse

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon. Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Expand

Close

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon. Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon. Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon. Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty

Therese Raphael

It may look as if the British Supreme Court dealt a death blow to Nicola Sturgeon’s strategy for Scottish independence, with its ruling on Wednesday that no referendum could be held without agreement from Westminster. In fact, it did the opposite. The Scottish National Party leader’s objective is less to win independence than to keep the fight alive — and the court gave her just the pretext to do so.

Sturgeon knew a loss was probable when she published a referendum bill in June and launched the case. She was clear then that if the court ruled against the Scottish government, she would declare the next election a de facto referendum on independence. That is exactly what has happened.

Most Watched

Privacy