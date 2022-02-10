Scotland Yard to contact 50 over Downing Street parties including Boris Johnson

Scotland Yard will this week contact more than 50 attendees of Downing Street parties asking them to explain their involvement before detectives begin issuing fines.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to be among those who will receive an email asking for an “account and explanation” of his participation in one of 12 events being investigated.

Scotland Yard last night said that the questionnaire “has formal legal status and must be answered truthfully”.

The announcement suggests that the police inquiry is entering its final stages. The email will tell recipients that they have seven days to respond.

This could complicate Mr Johnson’s attempts to draw a line under the Partygate saga.

Yesterday, he announced that the legal requirement to self-isolate when a person has Covid would be ended this month, as part of plans for England to live with Covid.

Other pandemic laws and rules are also likely to be scrapped the week after next, a month earlier than originally planned. Mr Johnson is also considering ending universal free tests, scaling back the use of passenger locator forms and looking at whether daily Covid case updates should be given less frequently.

The latest police announcement came as a new image emerged showing Mr Johnson attending a virtual Christmas quiz with an open bottle of champagne nearby.

Police said that they would now review their initial decision not to investigate the quiz, which took place on Dec 15, 2020, when London was under Covid restrictions.

The Met will issue questions to No 10 party goers by the end of this week, with recipients given seven days to respond.

That suggests people could theoretically be issued with fines the same week that Mr Johnson is planning his Covid rule changes.

The rule changes should help shore up Mr Johnson’s support with a group of lockdown-sceptic Tory MPs who have been considering whether to put in letters of no confidence. However, the attempts to set the agenda could be undermined if fines for Covid rule-breaking drop at the same time.

The Met last night said that its officers were still examining 500 documents and 300 images and will be requesting more information from the Britain’s Cabinet Office.

Police also said that more individuals could be dragged into the inquiry “should they be identified as having taken part in an event and having potentially breached regulations”.

Detectives have been investigating events that occurred on eight dates, between May 20, 2020, and April 16, 2021.

Among the gatherings being investigated was a party held in No 10 on June 19, 2020, to celebrate Mr Johnson’s birthday, at which he claimed he had been “ambushed by cake”.

Another event for which attendees are likely to face fines, unless they can provide a “reasonable excuse” for their presence, is the “bring your own booze” party held in the Downing Street garden on May 20 that year, which Mr Johnson claimed he believed was a work event.

Scotland Yard confirmed that more than 50 people will receive formal questionnaires later this week and would have seven days to respond. (© Telegraph Media Ltd 2022)

