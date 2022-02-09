Scotland Yard has said it is reviewing its assessment that a No 10 “virtual” Christmas quiz did not meet the threshold for criminal investigation after an image surfaced of Boris Johnson near a bottle of wine.

The Met Police previously decided not to include the gathering, which took place during lockdown on 15 December 2020, among the 12 it is investigating.

The photo, published by the Daily Mirror, shows the prime minister with three members of staff - including one wearing tinsel - around a table with sparkling wine and crisps.

Hours after the new photo was published on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: “The Met previously assessed this event and determined that on the basis of the evidence available at that time, it did not meet the threshold for criminal investigation. That assessment is now being reviewed.”

The response suggests that the picture was not among the over 300 images and 500 pages of information Scotland Yard said it had received from the Cabinet Office by the end of January.

Downing Street previously said the quiz, held on 15 December 2020, took place virtually but with some members of staff taking part in the office.

It took place during a period when indoor social mixing was banned in London, which was under tier two Covid restrictions.

The Metropolitan Police initially ruled the gathering out of its criminal investigation, which was initially into 12 Downing Street and Whitehall events.

Sue Gray’s interim report, published last month, indicated that the force had excluded Downing Street’s festive quiz but was looking at a Cabinet Office Christmas quiz held two days later.

The other gatherings under investigation including the prime minister’s birthday celebration on 19 June 2020, a “bring your own booze” event in Downing Street’s garden, an alleged Christmas party and several leaving dos for No 10 and Cabinet Office staff.

The Metropolitan Police will be contacting people suspected for breaching Covid restrictions in writing and asking whether they had a “reasonable excuse” in law for the gathering.

If they do not, it can issue fines of between £100 and £10,000, depending on the law that was in force at the time, and the size of the gathering and the person’s role.

In the Commons today, Mr Johnson was urged to “refer the matter to the police” and replied: “That’s precisely the point – it already has been submitted for investigation”.

During another tense PMQs, Labour MP Fabian Hamilton said the image of the PM flanked by three members of staff, one wearing tinsel and another a Santa hat, looked “very much like one of the Christmas parties” he denied took place.

Dominic Cummings, Mr Johnson’s former chief adviser and now one of his most vocal critics, swiftly tweeted to say the there are “waaaaay better pics than that floating around, including in the flat”, likely referring to the PM’s Downing Street residence.