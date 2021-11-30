Scotland doubles payments to low-income families with children

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has so far refused to countenance Scotland having another vote on its future. Photo: Hollie Adams/PA Wire

Scotland will introduce the “boldest and most ambitious anti-poverty measure anywhere in the UK” when it doubles payments for low-income families with children from April next year, Nicola Sturgeon has pledged.

The first minister announced the doubling of the Scottish Child Payment at the same time as she attacked Boris Johnson and his Conservative government, accusing them of “actively eroding” Holyrood’s powers and “trying to force Scottish democracy into reverse”.

In these circumstances she argued Scotland was faced with a choice between independence or the Tories continuing to attack the Scottish parliament to “drag it backwards and make it weaker”.

With Ms Sturgeon having already pledged to hold a second independence referendum before the end of 2023, she said that in the spring of next year – Covid permitting – the campaign for this would “resume in earnest”.

Read More

The prime minister has so far refused to countenance Scotland having another vote on its future.

Ms Sturgeon delivered the closing speech at the SNP annual conference, an event which was held virtually amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

She argued that leaving the UK would give Scotland the “opportunity to repair the damage of Covid... in a way that aligns with our values and priorities as a nation”.

As part of this drive to establish a “more secure basis from which to move a country forward”, she announced that from April next year the Scottish Child Payment would be increased from £10 to £20 a week.

The benefit, unique in the UK to Scotland, currently pays out to the families of more than 105,000 children under the age of six.

When it is rolled out to children up to the age of 16 in low-income families from the end of 2022, 400,000 children will benefit from the payments.

“The doubled payments will reach over 100,000 children under the age of six in just four months’ time,” she said.