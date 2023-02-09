Scientists stunned by ‘impossible’ ring around dwarf planet

A ring scientists had thought could not exist has been found around a planet in our solar system.

The ring is similar to those that wrap around planets such as Saturn, but it was found on a much smaller world – the newly discovered dwarf planet Quaoar.

What is more, the ring is much farther away than scientists thought it could possibly be. The new ring is twice as far from Quaoar as researchers had thought was allowed by physics.

As such, it requires a rewrite of our understanding of the formation of planetary rings and the physics behind them. That could help us better understand the better-known rings around planets such as Saturn and Jupiter.

However, further work is required to better understand how the object can even exist at all.

Together, the dwarf planet and its ring orbit the sun, beyond Neptune, and represent only the seventh such system to be found.

The discovery, published in Nature, was made by a team of astronomers using HiPERCAM – an extremely sensitive high-speed camera developed by scientists at the University of Sheffield in Britain. It is mounted on the world’s biggest optical telescope, the 10.4-metre diameter Gran Telescopio Canarias on La Palma.

Because the rings are too faint to see in an image, the discovery was made by observing an occultation – when the light from a background star was blocked by Quaoar as it orbits the sun.

Although the event lasted less than a minute, it was unexpectedly preceded and followed by two dips in light – indicative of a ring system around Quaoar.

Ring systems are relatively rare in the solar system, and as well as those around Saturn, Jupiter, Uranus and Neptune, only two minor planets possess rings – Chariklo and Haumea.

All of the previously known ring systems are able to survive because they orbit close to the parent body.

Astronomers say what makes the ring system around Quaoar remarkable is that it lies at a distance of over seven planetary radii – twice as far out as what was previously thought to be the outer limit where ring systems could survive.