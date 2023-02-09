| 1.4°C Dublin

Scientists stunned by ‘impossible’ ring around dwarf planet

A European Space Agency image, showing what the ring around the dwarf planet Quaoar may look like Expand

A European Space Agency image, showing what the ring around the dwarf planet Quaoar may look like

Andrew Griffin

A ring scientists had thought could not exist has been found around a planet in our solar system.

The ring is similar to those that wrap around planets such as Saturn, but it was found on a much smaller world – the newly discovered dwarf planet Quaoar.

