Scientists discover how to replace brain cells

Brain cell transplants capable of restoring the failing minds of Alzheimer’s patients are on the horizon after scientists created mature neurons from stem cells.

Currently little can be done to reverse the damage caused to the brain in patients with dementia or other neurodegenerative diseases, with families forced to watch their loved ones mentally, and physically, slip away.

But scientists at Northwestern University in the US have proven it is possible to turn stem cells into neurons, in a breakthrough which they say could allow damaged or lost brain cells to be replaced, potentially restoring cognition. Neurons could also be transplanted into patients with spinal cord injuries to help bring back nerve sensations.

Previous attempts to create neurons stalled because the cells remained immature and unable to perform complex signalling, or the branching and electrical activity normally seen in mature brain cells.

Researchers cultured immature neurons on a tiny mesh containing rapidly moving synthetic signalling molecules – a process that mimics conditions that surround neurons as they develop in the body.

It means that in future, doctors could take skin cells from a patient, convert them into stem cells and then use the technique to create a bank of healthy neurons for transplant into the brain or spinal cord.

The cells would genetically match the patient so there would be no chance of rejection. The team believes it could provide a promising therapy for spinal cord injuries as well as neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease or multiple sclerosis.

The breakthrough will also allow scientists to study those diseases in more detail, as they will be able to grow very mature diseased brain cells in a dish, and test out new therapies and drugs.

But experts in Britain said therapy using stem cells was likely to be a long way off and could face many challenges.

Prof Selina Wray, Alzheimer’s Research UK senior research fellow, said: “Some researchers think stem cell therapies could one day replace damaged brain cells and restore people to perfect cognitive health but this is well beyond our current capabilities.”

The research was published in the journal Cell Stem Cell.