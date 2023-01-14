| 7.4°C Dublin

Close

Scientists discover how to replace brain cells

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

Sarah Knapton

Brain cell transplants capable of restoring the failing minds of Alzheimer’s patients are on the horizon after scientists created mature neurons from stem cells.

Currently little can be done to reverse the damage caused to the brain in patients with dementia or other neurodegenerative diseases, with families forced to watch their loved ones mentally, and physically, slip away.

Most Watched

Privacy