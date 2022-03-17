| 13.2°C Dublin

Schoolgirl’s strip-search reminds us that Black people are dehumanised every day

Nadine White

A Black schoolgirl, known as Child Q, was strip-searched by police while on her period, after being wrongly suspected of carrying cannabis.

The search by Metropolitan Police officers took place at the girl’s school in Hackney, without another adult present and in the knowledge that she was menstruating, according to a safeguarding report which found the incident was completely unjustified and racism “was likely to have been an influencing factor”.

