Satellites and debris 'could force space station to be abandoned'

The International Space Station will have to be abandoned if discarded satellites and space junk are not cleared, the UK Business Secretary has warned.

Alok Sharma said that human space travel would no longer be possible unless we "clean up our act", as he announced new funding to track floating debris.

Estimates suggest there are 160m pieces of space junk orbiting Earth, ranging from tiny specks from broken spacecraft to large defunct or "zombie" satellites, and they are zipping around the planet at almost 30,000kmh - nearly seven times faster than a bullet.

Yet only a fraction are currently tracked and the number of satellites is growing all the time, with several mega-constellations due for launch.

Experts predict that if a four-inch piece of space junk were to hit a satellite, smashing it to bits, it would set off a chain reaction that could destroy all satellites and render space a no-go zone for centuries - a process known as Kessler syndrome.

Yesterday, the British government announced £1m of seed funding for seven British projects aimed at monitoring debris in space through lasers, satellites and artificial intelligence. Mr Sharma said the projects were crucial to allowing continued human space exploration.

"If we don't take action now, low-Earth orbit could become too perilous for satellites or even humans on the International Space Station," he said. (© Daily Telegraph)

