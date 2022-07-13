SAS ‘cover-up’ of death squads ‘who killed unarmed Afghan civilians’ to be probed

The Royal Military Police (RMP) is to investigate claims that the SAS covered up “death squads”, the UK’s Ministry of Defence has confirmed.

The RMP requested that new material the BBC claims to have seen “is provided at the earliest opportunity so it can be reviewed”, after British troops in an SAS unit were accused of killing 54 detainees and unarmed civilians during a six-month tour in Afghanistan during 2010 and 2011.

A one-hour Panorama programme that aired last night accused General Mark Carleton-Smith, the former chief of the general staff, of having failed to disclose evidence to a murder inquiry.

However, allies close to Gen Carleton-Smith, the British special forces director from 2012 to 2015, denied the BBC’s allegations, saying they were from before his time as the head of the SAS.

“It’s more BBC Special Forces sensationalism,” they said, adding that the events “have been independently investigated at least twice.”

On Monday night, the Ministry of Defence issued a strong rebuttal of the programme, which it said “puts our brave armed forces personnel at risk both in the field and reputationally”.

The MoD accused the BBC of broadcasting “irresponsible and incorrect” allegations.

The programme claimed military insiders had said they saw SAS soldiers killing unarmed Afghans during night raids and planting weapons on their bodies to justify the killings.

They claim that the youngest victim was 15 years old.

Panorama claimed that senior officers, including Gen Carleton-Smith, failed to report the alleged murders and did not disclose evidence uncovered by UK special forces to the military police.

From 2009, the special forces was put in charge of counterinsurgency operations in the country, with a focus on conducting raids on Taliban leaders who were suspected of coordinating bomb-making networks that frequently caused casualties.

Panorama claimed that “grave intelligence flaws meant innocent civilians were also being caught up in these operations”.

One man said to have attended the 2011 meetings that selected targets in Helmand, told the show: “There were mistakes at every single level.

“Serious mistakes – serious organisational mistakes.

“The scope for misidentification was so high in Afghanistan because we didn’t understand the villages.

“We didn’t understand the tribes.

“And, therefore, the sausage machine that is producing these names is going to make tons and tons and tons of mistakes,” he added. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

