| 5.1°C Dublin

Close

Sarah Ferguson fails to make the invite list for coronation of King Charles

Meghan Markle will also miss the ceremony, with Prince Harry set to attend it by himself

Sarah Ferguson will have to watch the May 6 coronation of her former brother-in-law on television. Photo: Getty Images Expand

Close

Sarah Ferguson will have to watch the May 6 coronation of her former brother-in-law on television. Photo: Getty Images

Sarah Ferguson will have to watch the May 6 coronation of her former brother-in-law on television. Photo: Getty Images

Sarah Ferguson will have to watch the May 6 coronation of her former brother-in-law on television. Photo: Getty Images

Jane Dalton

Britain’s King Charles is not inviting his former sister-in-law Sarah Ferguson to his coronation .

Ms Ferguson, widely known as Fergie, still lives with Prince Andrew and is close to him even though they divorced in 1996. She will have to watch the May 6 celebrations on TV.

More On King Charles III

Most Watched

Privacy