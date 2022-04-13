Sarah Everard’s killer Wayne Couzens chooses jury trial over indecent exposure claims

Sarah Everard’s killer Wayne Couzens has chosen a jury trial to answer four charges of indecent exposure.

The alleged flashing incidents are said to have taken place in Swanley, Kent, in January and February last year, predating Ms Everard‘s murder and while he was still a serving Metropolitan Police officer.

The former armed officer with the Met’s Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command allegedly “intentionally exposed his genitals intending that someone would see them and be caused alarm and distress”.

The incidents are said to have taken place on four occasions in Swanley, between January 22 and February 1, January 30 and February 6, on 14 February and on 27 February.

On Wednesday Couzens spoke to confirm his name and date of birth and gave no indication of pleas to any of the charges.

Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring said the case was suitable for trial at the magistrates’ court but when asked by the legal advisor where he wanted the case to be heard, Couzens said: “My legal team have advised me at the Crown Court.”

Mr Goldspring sent the case to the Old Bailey, where Couzens will next appear on May 11.

He said: “Mr Couzens, you are charged with four offences relating to Section 66 of the Sexual Offences Act.

“You have given no indication as to plea in relation to these four matters.

“I determined that on their own, without what we know happened subsequently, they would be suitable for trial in this court.

“As is your right, you have elected Crown Court trial.”

Couzens (49) is serving a whole-life sentence for the kidnap, rape and murder of 33-year-old marketing executive Ms Everard in March 2021.

A public inquiry into how a serving police officer was able to abduct, rape and murder Ms Everard will look at whether any “red flags” were missed.

It will examine how prior allegations of indecent exposure were handled, as well as any other “relevant incidents” including criminal behaviour or misconduct.

The inquiry, chaired by Dame Elish Angiolini QC, has not been given a start date but the UK government said it would “begin shortly” and intends to be concluded this year.

She said the inquiry would ensure “Sarah’s family and the wider public get a full understanding and explanation of the causes of, and factors contributing to, this tragic and harrowing murder”.