Salmond fires warning shot to Sturgeon after acquittal

Cleared: Alex Salmond speaks to the media outside the High Court in Edinburgh. Photo: Jane Barlow

Alex Salmond yesterday sent a warning shot to Nicola Sturgeon by stating he will go public with an alleged conspiracy against him after being cleared of 13 sex offences.

Speaking outside the High Court in Edinburgh following his acquittal, the former SNP leader and first minister said he had been prevented from leading "certain evidence" to the trial but pledged that it would now "see the light of day."

Jim Sillars, the SNP's former deputy leader, said that Mr Salmond had shown him evidence he had been "set up". He said there were "lots of questions for some people at the top level of the SNP".

Mr Salmond's legal team wanted to submit a series of text messages they claimed showed the Scottish government had orchestrated the criminal prosecution to "discredit" him.

Gordon Jackson, his QC, told the court that one of the women accusing Mr Salmond had a "personal motivation" in this campaign and was "doing her bit to beef up the criminal charges".

But the text messages were not shown to the jury after two judges ruled that they were irrelevant to the criminal charges he faced.

His warning threatens to further expose deep divisions between the Salmond and Sturgeon camps in the SNP, which now threaten to spill over into an all-out civil war.

Ms Sturgeon yesterday said the verdict "must be respected" but argued the coronavirus pandemic meant it was not the right time for her to answer questions about the case.

She faces questions from a Holyrood inquiry after evidence at the trial undermined her claim she only found out about the complaints when Mr Salmond visited her home on April 2 2018.

Mr Salmond was acquitted of attempted rape and a series of sexual assault charges, including one with intent to rape.

The former first minister of Scotland was cleared of all charges by a jury following an 11-day trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

The jury returned not guilty verdicts on 12 charges and returned a "not proven" verdict on a charge of sexual assault with intent to rape.

Mr Salmond had denied all the charges and giving evidence, he claimed some were "deliberate fabrications for a political purpose".

The 65-year-old was first arrested and charged by police in relation to the allegations in January 2019.

He said outside court: "I'd like to thank my friends and family for standing by me over the past two years."

He also thanked those who have sent him messages, his "brilliant" legal team and the court service, who he said have been "courteous beyond limit".

Mr Salmond added: "Whatever nightmare I've been in over these last two years, it is nothing compared to the nightmare that every one of us is currently living through.

"People are dying, many more are going to die.

"My strong advice to you is to go home and those who are able take care of your families, and God help us all."

Outside the court, he said: "Just over a year ago when we finished civil action, judicial review, I said I had great faith in the courts system of Scotland - that faith has been much reinforced today."

He added: "There is certain evidence that I would have liked to have seen led in this trial, but for a variety of reasons we were not able to do so.

"Those facts will see the light, but it won't be this day."

He told those gathered outside the court to go home to stay safe from the Covid-19 pandemic. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

