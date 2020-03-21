Salmond could have been 'better man' but case 'stinks': lawyer

Alex Salmond could have been a "better man" but is not guilty of sexual offences, his lawyer has told jurors at his trial.

Gordon Jackson QC, defending, said there was a "pattern" where "something that was thought nothing of at the time" has become a criminal charge in the High Court in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Salmond (65) denies 13 alleged sexual offences against nine women, who were all either working for the Scottish government or within the SNP at the time.

The accusations span a period between June 2008 and November 2014 and range from him stroking a civil servant's hair to trying to rape a former government official.

Mr Jackson started his closing speech to the jury yesterday with a quote from one of the complainers. "I wish for my life the first minister was a better man and I was not here."

"If in some ways the former first minister had been a better man, I wouldn't be here, you wouldn't be here, none of us would be here," he said.

"I'm not here to suggest he always behaved well or couldn't have been a better man on occasions. That would be a waste of my time.

"But I'm in a court of law and I'm dealing, not with whether he could have been a better man, because he certainly could have been better.

"There's only to be guilt in these matters, not because someone could have been a better man."

Mr Jackson suggested there was something "strange" about the allegations turning from being inappropriate to criminal, telling the jury the case "stinks".

The trial, before Lady Dorrian, continues.

Irish Independent