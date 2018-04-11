Salisbury nerve agent victim Yulia Skripal releases statement, turns down offer of help from Russian Embassy
The woman who was poisoned alongside her father in the Salisbury nerve agent attack has released a statement.
Yulia Skripal, who was poisoned alongside her father Sergei in Salisbury last month, has said: “I find myself in a totally different life than the ordinary one I left just over a month ago, and I am seeking to come to terms with my prospects, whilst also recovering from this attack on me.”
Miss Skripal said she has been made aware of offers of help from the Russian Embassy but said: “At the moment I do not wish to avail myself of their services.”
More to follow
Press Association
Related Content
- Resettlement of Skripals will be abduction, claims Russia
- Nerve agent attack victim Yulia Skripal discharged from hospital
- Skripal recovery will shed light on poison attack
- Expelled Russian diplomat leaves Ireland as investigation into nerve agent attack continues