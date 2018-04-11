News Britain

Wednesday 11 April 2018

Salisbury nerve agent victim Yulia Skripal releases statement, turns down offer of help from Russian Embassy

Yulia Skripal has left hospital in Salisbury and is believed to have been taken to a safe house
Victims: Yulia and Sergei Skripal are set to speak to investigators. Photo by REX (9452103m)
Independent.ie Newsdesk

The woman who was poisoned alongside her father in the Salisbury nerve agent attack has released a statement.

Yulia Skripal, who was poisoned alongside her father Sergei in Salisbury last month, has said: “I find myself in a totally different life than the ordinary one I left just over a month ago, and I am seeking to come to terms with my prospects, whilst also recovering from this attack on me.”

Miss Skripal said she has been made aware of offers of help from the Russian Embassy but said: “At the moment I do not wish to avail myself of their services.”

Press Association

