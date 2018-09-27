Salisbury hitman unmasked as Russian special forces war hero

One of the assassins wanted for poisoning Sergei Skripal is a Russian military intelligence colonel decorated by Vladimir Putin, it has been revealed.

The man, named by police in the UK as Ruslan Boshirov, is really Colonel Anatoliy Vladimirovich Chepiga (39).

Chepiga, who served in wars in Chechnya and Ukraine, was made a Hero of the Russian Federation by Mr Putin in 2014 in a secret ceremony.

His identity was uncovered by investigative journalism organisation Bellingcat in conjunction with 'The Daily Telegraph'.

The revelation exposes as lies Mr Putin's claims that the men accused of trying to kill former spy Mr Skripal and his daughter Yulia are innocent civilians.

Chepiga, calling himself Boshirov, and a second man, identified as Alexander Petrov, claim they were on holiday in Salisbury, England, and had no link to the poisoning, which used weapons-grade Novichok nerve agent.

The true identity of Petrov remains unclear, but 'The Daily Telegraph' has established that he was travelling under his real first name and had only changed his surname to an alias. Counter-terrorism police and the UK security services are understood to know his real name.

A former senior Russian military officer said yesterday that Chepiga's high rank and experience strongly suggested the job was ordered "at the highest level". The source claimed an attempted assassination of less importance would have been carried out by a lower ranking officer.

European arrest warrants and Interpol red notices have been issued for the two men.

They are accused of the murder of Dawn Sturgess, a local woman poisoned by a discarded Novichok bottle, and the attempted murder of Mr Skripal (67) and his 33-year-old daughter.

Both men - under the aliases Boshirov and Petrov - have been charged with the poisoning of the Skripals by the Crown Prosecution Service.

After Scotland Yard released its evidence - including CCTV showing the men close to Mr Skripal's home on the day he was poisoned - the pair appeared on Russia TV on the orders of Mr Putin.

During the interview, they claimed that they worked in the fitness industry and their sole reason for visiting England was to see the historic sites of "wonderful" Salisbury.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has publicly accused the pair of being members of the GRU - the successor to the Soviet KGB.

It can now be revealed that Chepiga has been fighting in the Spetsnaz special forces unit under the command of the GRU for 17 years - at least nine of them undercover.

He has been given more than 20 awards and a Hero of the Russian Federation medal. Little public information is available about him, unlike most recipients of the Hero award.

The medals are normally awarded by the president personally, and are only given to a handful of people each year. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

Telegraph.co.uk