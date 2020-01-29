Sale of the Century star Parsons dies aged 96

Parsons was with his family when he passed away yesterday morning after a short illness, his agent said.

The veteran host was best known for ITV quiz show Sale of the Century which ran from 1971 to 1983, and had a peak audience of 21.2 million in 1978.

He also fronted the BBC Radio 4 show 'Just a Minute', where panellists have to speak for one minute without hesitation, deviation or repetition.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In