Ryanair under investigation by UK watchdog for ‘jab and go’ ad

The ad was distributed in the UK. Photo: Getty Images

Britain's advertising watchdog has launched an investigation into Europe’s biggest airline Ryanair following 1,600 complaints about a “jab and go” advert.

The Advertising and Standards Authority (ASA) said they received objections from consumers about the ad, which included a syringe and a bottle labelled “vaccine”.

The ad was distributed in the UK, and promoted flights to sunny European destinations and offered seats for £19.99 (€22.16), telling customers to “jab & go.”

An ASA spokesperson told CNN consumers complained the ad “misleadingly suggests that the vaccine will have been successfully rolled out across the population by spring/summer and that travel restrictions won't apply by then.”

The UK began their vaccination campaign in December, becoming the first country in the world to do so.

In a statement to ABC News, Ryanair responded and said that the ads were factually accurate, as two vaccines have been approved for use in the UK. Additionally, it confirmed that booking could be changed without fees.

“Some critics wish to complain just for the sake of getting noticed when it is clear that vaccines will mean an end to Covid travel restrictions in mid-2021,” Ryanair said in a statement.

As of yesterday, over one million people in the UK have received their first dose of the vaccine against Covid-19.

