Ryanair plane 'covered in blood' after brawl

Two men were arrested after a fight broke out on a Ryanair flight from the UK, leaving blood spattered across the cabin.

Dramatic footage posted to social media showed two men brawling as a female flight attendant attempted to step in and passengers shouted at them to stop.

The airline confirmed officers in Tenerife had been called to meet the plane as it landed from Glasgow Prestwick.

A statement from Ryanair said: "After two passengers became disruptive in-flight... police removed and detained two individuals."

Ben Wardrop, who filmed the incident, said it stemmed from a discussion which happened while the flight was still under way.

He said: "It all started over a woman not wearing her shoes on the flight going to the toilet, and a very drunk man pulled her up about it, saying that someone would stand on her toes, then the woman's boyfriend stepped in and tried to defuse the situation.

"Once the plane landed and more alcohol was consumed the man and the woman's boyfriend started arguing, both being very drunk they started to fight, and the man in the video with lots of blood was trying to get the man to calm down and he got hit on the nose."

