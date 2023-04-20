Ryanair chief Michael O’Leary says Brexiteers will ‘die out’ and UK will rejoin EU

The chief executive of Ryanair has claimed Britain will be forced to rejoin the EU’s single market by a generation of pro-Europeans as Brexiteers die out.

Michael O’Leary, the boss of Europe’s largest airline, claimed the British people had been sold a “tissue of lies” and said exiting the bloc had been “unbelievably messy”.

He accused Boris Johnson of being “completely delusional” about Brexit and said leaving the EU would be a “net negative”. ​

He claimed Britain would be forced to rejoin the single market within 15 years, arguing that demographics would support the shift.

The 62-year-old said: “In the next five to 10 years, quite a number of the Brexiteers will die as the average age of them is about over 70. Younger people coming through are much more pro-European.”

Mr O’Leary has been a long-standing critic of Brexit and campaigned for the Remain vote during the 2016 membership referendum.

Speaking at a Bloomberg event, he said: “Everything that was promised to the UK population, the sunny uplands and the ability to do trade deals everywhere around the world, was shown to be a tissue of lies.

“We mistakenly assumed there would be some kind of competence at the top of the government under Johnson and they would at least put the economy first and do a sensible deal.

“It turns out that was completely delusional, just like Johnson and the rest of his Brexit cohort.”

Mr O’Leary said he was “more optimistic” now that Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt are in office, but launched a broadside against aviation minister Baroness Vere, calling her “not the brightest sandwich in the picnic basket”.

He said: “The problem we find dealing with the government is there’s an obsession ... to find excuses that show where Brexit benefits.

“Duty free is back on flights to and from Europe, that’s about the only benefit.”

Mr O’Leary previously claimed last summer’s airport disruption across the UK was “completely to do with Brexit” over the struggle to hire EU workers.