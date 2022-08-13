Ryan Giggs’s ex-girlfriend ‘screamed in pain’ during sister’s call to 999, court hears

The ex-girlfriend of Ryan Giggs “screamed in pain” during a 999 call after he allegedly headbutted her in the face, a jury has heard.

The former Manchester United footballer is on trial at Manchester Crown Court accused of assaulting PR executive Kate Greville (38) causing her actual bodily harm, at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester.

He is also said to have assaulted her younger sister, Emma (26) by elbowing her in the jaw in the same incident on November 1, 2020.

Kate Greville had returned to the address alone in a taxi following a row after dinner with Giggs at a hotel in Manchester city centre where she accused him of messaging a string of women.

Giggs (48) arrived separately and the row continued as they tussled over their mobile phones, the court heard.

Emma Greville, who was looking after the couple’s dog, called the police at 10.05pm and when asked what had happened said: “Assault. Headbutted her.”

In the recording of the call, played to the jury, she urges the police to “come quickly” as a female – Kate Greville – can be heard crying.

The operator asks: “Does she need an ambulance that lady who is screaming in the background?”

Emma Greville replies: “I think, yeah. He has just headbutted her in the face.” Emma Greville is then heard to say: “What? Ryan, I am saying anything I want to f****** say. You have headbutted my sister.

“I don’t care if your daughter is 17, I don’t care about your daughter.”

Kate Greville screams in the background: “In the face you f****** prick.”

Asked who the alleged offender is, she replies: “Ryan Giggs, footballer Ryan Giggs.”

The operator responds: “OK, as in ‘the’ Ryan Giggs?”

“Yes,” says Emma Greville. Later, she says: “He is coming back now. Can you come quick please?”

The operator replies: “We are on blue lights and sirens, OK?”

Emma Greville says: “Because he has said he is going to headbutt me. He is coming back.”

Giggs can be heard saying: “Kate, all I wanted was my phone, now we will be ... thanks Emma.”

The operator says: “I just want to make sure she has not got a broken jaw or anything like that?” Emma Greville replies: “Yeah I can’t see that. He headbutted her right in the face. So I can’t see.”

The operator asks: “Are either of the parties intoxicated at all?” Emma Greville said: “Yes, both.”

Police officers attended as the three parties were spoken to. Giggs was arrested on suspicion of assaulting Kate Greville as he was put uncuffed into the back of a police van.

He was arrested again following allegations made by Emma Greville. Earlier at the scene Giggs told a police officer the couple had an argument following a meal and drinks in Manchester.

“We had an argument and she said ‘I’m taking the dog’. We recently had a puppy, he’s in the garage. ‘He’s my puppy. No, it’s not he’s mine’, that kind of thing.”

He said both ended “in a bit of tangle” after she took his phone and that she “kicked him in the head” and pointed to his injured lip. Giggs told the officer that Kate Greville would say he attacked her.

Giggs denies the allegations of assaults and also denies an accusation that he used controlling and coercive behaviour against Kate Greville between August 2017 and November 2020.