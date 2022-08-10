Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs arrives at Manchester Crown Court where he is accused of controlling and coercive behaviour against ex-girlfriend Kate Greville between August 2017 and November 2020. Picture date: Wednesday August 10, 2022. Steven Allen/PA Wire

The ex-girlfriend of Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs has told a court she became “a slave to his every need and every demand”.

Giggs, 48, denies using controlling and coercive behaviour against Kate Greville, 36, between August 2017 and November 2020, assaulting her, causing actual bodily harm and the common assault of her younger sister.

Giving evidence, Ms Greville told Chris Daw QC, cross-examining, that when Giggs told her to do something she would do it.

She said: “He made me feel like I had to do what he said otherwise there were consequences.”

Ms Greville agreed that she has made a number of witness statements to police following the alleged assault in November 2020, including two in the last week.

Mr Daw asked: “In the course of those statements, did you tell the police the whole truth?”

She replied: “100 per cent.”

Mr Daw said: “Have you ever told any lies to the police about anything?

“No,” she said.

The barrister went on: “Have you ever told lies to anyone else – your family and friends – in relation to this case?”

She repeated: “No.”

Mr Daw said: “It’s your position, is it not, that in effect he almost manipulated you into entering a relationship in the first place – a degree of mind games?”

Ms Greville said: “I was in a vulnerable position and he played on it.”

Mr Daw said: “This was not just two consenting adults, both equally married at the time, who embarked on an affair?”

The witness replied: “There was a degree of imbalance on my side because of the situation I was in with my ex-husband.”

She told the court that Giggs’s alleged controlling behaviour also affected her friendships and that “he isolated me from certain people”.

She added he also “interfered with my ability to interact with my family”.

Ms Greville told the court that violence by Giggs was “not regular” and he would use aggression more as a form of control.

Mr Daw asked: “Do you say he undermined your confidence, your self-esteem and was disparaging to you generally in those ways?”

She said: “Yes, on the whole he was, but on the other side it was like two extremes. Other times he would give me confidence.

“He was not constantly awful, not constantly horrible. It was hot and cold. Two different people. The result of his behaviour … undermined my self-confidence.”

She said he had also undermined and damaged her business.

The court heard Ms Greville gave a statement the day before the start of the trial in which she said she had felt like “a slave” to the defendant.

She said: “That is what it felt like. When Ryan said do something, I would do it.

“There was resistance sometimes but he made me feel like I had to do what he said, otherwise there would be consequences.”

Mr Daw continued: “Are you planning on seeking a large sum of compensation when this is over?”

Ms Greville replied: “From?”

“Mr Giggs,” Mr Daw said.

“For what?” Ms Greville replied.

“Anything,” Mr Daw said.

Ms Greville replied: “Absolutely not.”

Ms Greville said she is “really into psychology” and during the relationship she Googled what was happening in her relationship.

“The thing that came up was not coercion, there was narcissistic personality disorder. And what I was experiencing was very similar to that.”

Ms Greville said she had not spoken to any journalists about her relationship with Giggs but had spoken to a colleague in public relations about stopping information leaks leading to stories in the press about them.

Mr Daw then moved to the start of their relationship in 2013.

Ms Greville told the court she was not happy and in a “controlling marriage”, and noticed Giggs was interested in her.

She said Giggs used her name a great deal, a technique she had read about from the popular psychology book How to Win Friends and Influence People.

Mr Daw suggested she was implying there was some sort of “clever psychological game” in play.

He said: “The impression you give is you only really had an affair with Ryan because you were unhappy and he basically reeled you in?”

Ms Greville replied: “I’m not saying it was all one-sided. I was fully involved in that. There was things about him that definitely were luring me into a relationship.”

Mr Daw said: “The truth is it’s a complete fiction Ryan was using psychological techniques on your vulnerabilities. It’s just rubbish?”

Ms Greville said: “Absolutely not. I felt like he was using techniques. I was vulnerable, that’s a fact. I was in a controlling relationship. That’s a fact.”

Mr Daw then moved on to examine text messages between Giggs and Ms Greville.

He cited an exchange on WhatsApp on August 14, 2017, which referenced a photo sent right at the start of their relationship.

Ms Greville had sent a “provocative” photo of herself wearing only her gym gear and Giggs had replied: “You knew what you was doing.”

She had replied: “I knew exactly what I was doing.”

Mr Daw said: “What did you mean by that? That’s the truth about how your affair began, the idea Mr Giggs was somehow manipulating you and you were a passenger?”

Ms Greville replied: “I knew he was interested, in that sense I knew what I was doing, I was in an awful relationship with my ex-husband. I was very low. He showed me attention. He showed me affection. It felt like escapism.”

Mr Daw said: “You could not care less whether you were married or not.”

Ms Greville said: “Of course I did. I was extremely unhappy. I did care that he was married. When someone looks like your knight in shining armour. Oh my God, this man was going to be my soul mate. That takes over.”

Mr Daw continued: “Does Ryan’s public profile or wealth have anything to do with your interest in him?”

Ms Greville replied: “It was not the money side that was attractive. If anything that he was a footballer, it put me off.”

Ms Greville said the pair first had sex in December 2014 while on a work event at a hotel in London and she left her husband the following February.

The trial continues.