Ryan Giggs threatened to headbutt me next, claims ex-girlfriend’s sister at assault trial

Ryan Giggs told his ex-girlfriend’s sister “I’ll headbutt you next” after a row over the couple’s dog, a UK court heard yesterday.

Emma Greville (26) said Giggs (48) placed his hands on the shoulders of his ex-girlfriend Kate Greville (38) ­during an argument and headbutted her in the lip “with lots of force”.

Giving evidence at the start of the second week of Mr Giggs’s trial, the younger sister said the defendant blamed her for the incident at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester.

She told jurors at Manchester Crown Court how she was looking after the couple’s puppy, Mac, on November 1, 2020, while Mr Giggs and her sister had dinner at the Stock Exchange Hotel in Manchester city centre.

Later, Kate Greville messaged her: “Pack my stuff in the car, we are leaving tonight”, the court heard. Emma Greville said her sister was “visibly upset” when she arrived and “ told me she confronted him about cheating”.

Mr Giggs followed about 15 to 20 minutes later, she said, and his mood was “not happy”.

Emma Greville said she retreated into a bedroom in the house before she later went back downstairs and saw her sister hugging the puppy in the hallway.

She told the court: “Ryan then said, ‘Say your goodbyes to the dog, you will never see him again’. It was in a snide manner, that he had the power, that he could keep the dog when he knew the dog was Kate’s.

“He said we were not allowed to take the dog with us.”

Emma Greville described how the couple continued to argue while she went to check on the dog and when she returned: “Kate was lying on her back and Ryan was lying on top of her.”

She added: “Kate said, ‘Get him off me’, so I put both my arms around his waist and as Kate was using her legs to push him off I was pulling.

“As I was pulling him up he was standing upright in the doorway. He turned to his right and his elbow touched my jaw and as a result I let go. Not in a gentle manner, it was a ‘get off me’ manner.”

Emma Greville said she was “upset”, felt “shock” and immediately called her parents for advice on what to do next. She next saw her sister in the kitchen as she tried to retrieve her phone from Mr Giggs’s back pocket.

Describing the alleged assault, Emma Greville said: “He put both his hands on Kate’s shoulders and with lots of force used his head to headbutt her in the lip. She fell to the ground screaming and covering her face. Afterwards he told me it was my fault he had headbutted Kate and turned to me and said, ‘I will headbutt you next’.”

Mr Giggs is also accused of deliberately elbowing Emma Greville in the face as the couple tussled over a phone.

Chris Daw QC, for the defence, said: “What I suggest to you is that if there was any contact, it was as Mr Giggs was backing away from being kicked by your sister. There was no deliberate contact.”

Emma Greville, giving evidence from behind a screen, said: “Kate said to me, ‘Get him off me’, so I put my both arms around his waist and as Kate was using her legs to push him off, I was pulling.

“As I was pulling him up, he was standing upright in the doorway and as he turned to his right, his elbow touched my jaw, and as a result I let go.”

The court was shown a video of Mr Giggs and Emma Greville carrying bags to the main gate of the property in order for the sisters to leave in a taxi.

Mr Daw QC said: “In your evidence, you’ve just seen a major forcible headbutt right to the face, the same had just been threatened to you. Did it never occur to you to lock the door behind you and hide in the house until the police got there?”

“No,” she said.

The court also heard from Linda Chung, Mr Giggs’ neighbour. Mr Giggs knocked on her door in tears asking her to call the police.

Mrs Chung told the jury: “He said Kate had accused him, and my initial response to that was, ‘Oh, Ryan, not that again,’ as a result of the accusation of him seeing other girls.”

She also told the court: “After the police left, because I was very concerned about the dog I kept on saying to the police about his house being not secured. How could the police take him away and leave his house with the sisters in it?

“I stayed up and looked through my window…and eventually a white car came.

“The two sisters and the boy that came, probably after 1am, were screaming, shouting, laughing, running up and down the main drive.

“Kate was running up and down the drive with Mac in her arms, saying ‘you should be asleep, babe, you should be asleep, babe, this isn’t what we wanted’. “The mood was high jinks, that’s how I would describe it.”

The trial continues.