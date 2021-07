Ryan Giggs ‘kicked his ex in the back and threw her naked out of hotel room’, court is told 

Ryan Giggs allegedly kicked his ex-girlfriend in the back and threw her naked out of their hotel bedroom, a court has heard.

The claim forms part of what is said to be a pattern of controlling and coercive behaviour against Kate Greville (36) between August 2017 and November 2020.

Giggs appeared at Manchester Crown Court last week where he entered a not guilty plea to the above offence. The former Manchester United player denied a second count that he assaulted Ms Greville and caused her actual bodily harm at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, on November 1 last year.

Giggs also pleaded not guilty to common assault by beating Ms Greville’s younger sister, Emma Greville, in the same alleged incident on November 1.

Details of his alleged controlling and coercive behaviour were read out by the clerk in the particulars of the indictment. These accuse Giggs of:

Messaging Kate Greville and/or blocking her when she was on nights out with others, or she asked about his relationship with others;

Threatening to send emails to her friends and her employers about their sexual relationship and behaviour;

Throwing her belongings out of his house when she questioned him about his relationships with other women;

At the Stafford Hotel in London, kicking her in the back, and then throwing her out of the hotel bedroom naked, followed by throwing her bag at her when she accused him of flirting with other women;

Sending constant unwanted messages and making constant unwanted calls to her and her friends when she tried to break off the relationship; and

After she had tried to break off the relationship, regularly turning up unannounced and uninvited at her home, workplace and gym.

Giggs is said to have deliberately head butted his ex-girlfriend during the alleged incident in Worsley.

Shortly after he was charged with the offences, he issued a statement in which he denied all the allegations and said he would “look forward to clearing my name”.

In a hearing lasting just over 30 minutes, the court also heard the former couple were involved in a separate civil dispute over ownership of a pet.

Giggs will go on trial in the criminal proceedings at Manchester Crown Court on January 24. A further pre-trial hearing will take place at the same court on October 8.

Judge Hilary Manley extended Giggs’s bail on condition he must not contact Kate or Emma Greville, or go to any address where they are.

Giggs is on leave from his position as manager of Wales, who he won 64 caps for as a player. He missed out on leading his country at the recent Euro 2020 Finals, having been forced to step down as assistant manager Rob Page took charge.

In his time at Old Trafford the club won 13 Premier League titles, two Champions League trophies, four FA Cups and three League Cups. He is also a co-owner of League Two side Salford City.

© Independent