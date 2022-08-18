Ryan Giggs cries in court as he recalls night in police cell over headbutt allegation

Ryan Giggs burst into tears in the witness box yesterday as he spoke about spending a night in the cells.

The former footballer (48) spent a second day giving evidence at Manchester Crown Court and told the jury about being arrested and detained on November 1, 2020, for allegedly headbutting Kate Greville, his ex-girlfriend.

Asked what that was like by his lawyer Chris Daw QC, Mr Giggs held back tears and said: “It was the worst experience of my life,” before sobbing.

Judge Hilary Manley offered the defendant a seat, but he declined, and after about 30 seconds Mr Giggs took a sip of water, composed himself

and continued.

He told the court he got “hardly any” sleep that night at Pendleton Police Station in Salford and spoke to a solicitor for the first time the next day.

Mr Giggs was cross-examined by prosecutor Peter Wright QC. During the exchange, the Welshman admitted he “monitored” his ex-partner Ms Greville and he was a cheat and a liar.

He also said he had sent constant unwanted messages and made constant unwanted calls to her and her friends when she tried to break off the relationship. He also admitted to turning up unannounced at her home, workplace and gym.

In a moment of levity on an otherwise tense day at Manchester Crown Court, the former Manchester United and Wales player laughed when he was asked to outline arguments he had with Ms Greville over the dishwasher.

He explained that owing to people making breakfast at different times during lockdown, the machine would go through up to four cycles a day and that “sometimes the glasses or the tablespoons were the wrong way round”.

Mr Giggs told the court, gesturing turning dishes over, he would have to reload the dishwasher and put it on again and was “sick of doing it 24/7”.

He said: “I would call a team meeting, and I would say to everyone, not just Kate, ‘Can we please just put the tablespoons the right way round?’ It wasn’t a big argument.”

Asked about the evening of November 1, Mr Giggs told the jury Ms Greville kicked him “six or seven times” after they fell over bags in the hallway during a tussle for a phone.

“Kate just proceeded to kick me in the head,” he said. “As soon as we were on the floor, I was getting kicked in the head, and I was just protecting my head.”

In an act of “tit-for-tat stupidity” after she had hidden his device, the defendant said he took his former partner’s phone and put it in his pocket.

This led to Ms Greville attempting to reclaim her handset, he told the court, adding: “We went all the way around the [kitchen] island.

“Kate was just grabbing my wrist and wanting to get my hand out of my pocket.”

He said it had got more and more aggressive, resulting in “a sort of tug-of-war and we clashed heads”.

When the police were on their way, Mr Giggs said he was “confused and scared”. The court was told that during Mr Giggs’ more than 1,000 matches as a professional footballer, he was only sent off once – for Wales – and that was for two bookable offences as opposed to violent conduct.

But Mr Wright said there was a “world of difference” between Ryan Giggs the footballer and the Ryan Giggs the public never saw.

Mr Giggs disagreed but did admit that he was a liar and a cheat. He admitted he was “prone to regretting things you have done in anger when you have recovered your composure”.

In one exchange with Mr Daw, Mr Giggs admitted he was “a man with many faults and flaws” but said those did not include a propensity to commit violence towards women nor to control and coerce women.

Mr Daw also went through a series of messages between Giggs and Ms Greville in 2017. One, from Ms Greville to Giggs, said: “I want you so badly. Rough xx.”

Giggs replied: “Do you? I’m scared of hurting you.”

Ms Greville said: “I want it to hurt a little, not in a weird way, I just want you to shock and surprise me.”

In response to a message from Giggs that it was “a fine line”, Ms Greville then said: “We’ll just have to have fun finding that line then.”

Asked whether the couple had an equal interest in rough sex, Giggs replied: “From this exchange it looks like Kate, but throughout the relationship it was just mutual.”

Asked about the nature of his sex life with Ms Greville during this time, Giggs said: “The nature was the same as it had always been – a healthy sex life and sometimes it could get rough.”

Mr Giggs denies all charges. The trial continues.