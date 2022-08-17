Ryan Giggs admits that he’s a love cheat and says he has never managed to stay faithful to any woman

Ryan Giggs admitted he is a love cheat and that he has been unfaithful to every woman he has ever been with, a court heard yesterday, as the former footballer took to the witness box.

For six-and-a-half days, the former Manchester United player has listened intently to all the evidence being presented by the Crown Prosecution Service.

Then, at 2.36pm yesterday, Chris Daw QC, his barrister, told the judge: “I’d like to call... Ryan Joseph Giggs.”

The first question was about how he was known – and the 48-year-old told the packed courtroom that his reputation as a “love cheat” was justified as he had never managed to remain faithful to any woman he has been with.

Mr Giggs told Manchester Crown Court his life “changed” at 17 when he started “getting noticed in the street”. As his career developed, he said he got more attention from women and how he “enthusiastically embraced” this on Saturday nights out in Manchester.

Mr Giggs said he was instantly attracted to Kate Greville (36) who was appointed as his contact for a PR company dealing with his hospitality business venture with former Manchester United teammate Gary Neville.

Mr Daw QC said Mr Giggs was accused of staring at Ms Greville and repeatedly calling her Kate: “The implication being you were trying to use some mind tricks is the gist. Is that true?”

Mr Giggs responded: “It’s true. I was staring at her and I call everyone by their first name.”

They first slept together in a London hotel room during a work trip, the court was told, and at the time both were still married to other people.

Ms Greville ended her marriage, but Mr Giggs remained living with his now ex-wife and their children. Mr Giggs admitted he “wanted to have his cake and eat it” but eventually he left the family home and moved in with his mother, then lived in a hotel.

Ms Greville moved to Abu Dhabi to pursue a work opportunity in 2016, the court was told, but Mr Giggs visited between 10 and 15 times during the 15 months she was there.

Mr Giggs’s barrister moved on to an incident at the Westin hotel in Dubai where Ms Greville claims she was dragged out of the room naked causing bruising to her wrist.

Mr Giggs told the court at no stage did he throw Ms Greville into the corridor, nor did anything physical happen, but that he did make her sleep on the sofa of their suite. Asked how the night ended, he said: “After we both calmed down... We had sex that night.”

Asked to describe their intimacy, he added: “Well, we had sex that we would quite often have which could get rough, but not anything weird, just rough sex.” Something, he said, they engaged in regularly and mutually.

At the beginning of 2018, the court heard how a “lonely” Ms Greville returned to the UK to work for Mr Giggs and his business partner Mr Neville as an “amazing” head of PR on £100,000.

Asked if there had been any other women in his life during the time Ms Greville was in the Middle East, Mr Giggs said: “Yes.”

In January 2019, Mr Giggs landed the Wales football manager’s role – something he described as his “dream job”.

Ms Greville accused Mr Giggs of “giving her the cold shoulder” at that time, but he said it was a “huge job” and he “wanted to be the best manager I could be”.

The court also heard that the “blackmail” email, containing a video of Kate Greville dancing to a Christmas song, was intended as a “joke” and not a threat. The jury also heard that the investigating officer in the case, Det Sgt Adam Agrebi, knew for 18 months that the “blackmail” email was of Ms Greville dancing to Wham!.

Mr Giggs denies the allegations. The trial continues. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)