Rwanda ready to look after just 200 migrants sent from Britain

A group of migrants brought ashore at Dover. The UK government announced plans in April to send some asylum seekers who cross English Channel to Rwanda. Photo: Gareth Fuller / PA

Rwanda has capacity for only 200 English Channel asylum-seekers, government officials there said, as they also admitted they were powerless to stop them leaving the country for the UK.

Government spokesperson Yolande Makolo said Rwanda only had one hostel with 200 spaces that was ready to receive migrants from the UK.

Other facilities were “in the planning stage” but with no contracts agreed, she told reporters yesterday, despite previous claims by British prime minister Boris Johnson and other ministers that thousands of asylum-seekers will be processed in Rwanda.

It was also confirmed that Britain could be on the hook for the £120m (€140m) paid up front to Rwanda if the new partnership is ruled unlawful in a judicial review coming before the High Court in London in September.

Asked whether the money would be repaid in the event the plan was barred by the courts, Ms Makolo said: “It’s paid over, it’s committed. Part of it has been used.”

Officials also said Rwanda was not a “prison state” and there was nothing they could do to stop migrants leaving once they had arrived and attempting new journeys back to the UK.

Ms Makolo rejected claims by charities that Rwanda was a “hell hole”, poor and full of disease, insisting it had transformed since the genocide 30 years ago into a vibrant economy as well as a fair and humane society based on non-discrimination.

She said the “innovative” partnership with the UK was designed to reverse the global migration from Africa by making the country a “welcoming place especially for young Africans so they don’t have to leave and make dangerous journeys across the Channel or Mediterranean.”

She made the comments as the plan to deport migrants to Rwanda to claim asylum has stalled until at least September, when the High Court will determine if it is legal following challenges by charities and the Border Force union that it is unlawful and a breach of human rights.

Ms Makolo said she was “confident” the first migrants would fly to Rwanda within days of the High Court ruling, irrespective of who was the new Tory leader. Both Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss have committed to continuing with the plan if it is ruled legal.

However, in an acknowledgement that the numbers could be low, Ms Makolo disclosed: “The only facility that is committed right now and ready to receive migrants is Hope hostel in Kigali.”

She said this could take “a couple of hundred” migrants. “We have identified potential accommodation centres. We haven’t gone into contracts with them yet. We are waiting to see what the numbers will be like.”

Ms Makolo maintained the Rwandan government would be able to “scale up quickly” and would be ready to “take as many as the UK is willing to send”.

Doris Uwicyeza Picard, chief adviser to the country’s justice ministry, said migrants could not be stopped from leaving for the UK, but there were mechanisms to ensure “safe relocation to their country of origin or any other country where they would have a right to residence”.

Ms Makolo said Rwanda had provided the UK with documentation to challenge claims by the former UK high commissioner that refugees were forced to serve in the Rwanda army.

