News Britain

Thursday 13 September 2018

Russians accused by UK in spy case say 'they were in Salisbury for tourism'

'We're victims of a fantastical coincidence'

Handout photo issued by the Metropolitan Police of Alexander Petrov (left) and Ruslan Boshirov. Metropolitan Police/PA Wire
Handout photo issued by the Metropolitan Police of Alexander Petrov (left) and Ruslan Boshirov. Metropolitan Police/PA Wire

Andrey Ostroukh, Andrew Osborn and Christian Lowe

Two Russian men accused by Britain of poisoning a former Russian spy and his daughter in England said on Thursday they had been the victims of a "fantastical coincidence" and were simply Russian businessmen on holiday abroad.

British prosecutors last week identified two Russians they said were operating under aliases - Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov - whom they accused of trying to poison Sergei and Yulia Skripal with a military-grade nerve agent in England.

Two men with physical similarities to British police images of the suspects appeared on Russian state television station RT on Thursday, denying they were military intelligence officers.

They said they felt they deserved an apology from the real perpetrators of the poisoning, if they were ever found.

Attack: The suspects, believed to be travelling as Alexander Petrov (left) and Ruslan Boshirov. Photo credit: Metropolitan Police/PA Wir
Attack: The suspects, believed to be travelling as Alexander Petrov (left) and Ruslan Boshirov. Photo credit: Metropolitan Police/PA Wir

Online Editors

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News