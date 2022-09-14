Russian President Vladimir Putin is snubbed as Queen Elizabeth funeral invitations go out to 500 dignitaries

Russia will not be invited to Queen Elizabeth’s funeral because of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, diplomatic sources said yesterday.

The snub makes Vladimir Putin’s Kremlin one of only three national governments banned from the funeral.

Up to 500 foreign dignitaries are expected to attend Monday’s funeral at Westminster Abbey, making it the largest international gathering the UK has hosted in decades.

Diplomatic sources said it was “the equivalent of hundreds of state visits in the space of two weeks. We usually only do a couple a year.”

Every country the UK has diplomatic relations with has been invited, with the exceptions of Russia, Belarus and Myanmar.

Iran is being invited only at ambassadorial level, reflecting long-running diplomatic tensions over its nuclear programme, detention of UK dual nationals and what the UK regards as support for terrorism in the Middle East.

North Korea will also be invited after Britain established diplomatic relations with the reclusive regime in 2000. Kim Jong-un is thought unlikely to attend.

Belarus has not joined in the war in Ukraine but allowed Russia to use its territory for the invasion and as a base from which to fire missiles.

The British Foreign Office has imposed sanctions on dozens of high-ranking officials from both countries.

Putin waited hours to send a short but polite telegram of condolences to King Charles on the night the queen died, saying she “rightfully enjoyed the love and respect of her subjects, as well as high regard on the world stage.”

Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin’s spokesman, said when Liz Truss became prime minister that he hoped relations “won’t get worse,” adding: “It’s hard to imagine how much worse it could get.”

Others in Moscow were less diplomatic. Margarita Simonyan, a close ally of Putin and head of the state-owned Russia Today media holding, said on social media she was frustrated with Russians expressing condolences.

“It is not our loss,” she wrote.

Relations with Myanmar have been dire since the military overthrew Aung San Suu Kyi’s government in a coup in February 2021.

Last month, the ruling junta jailed a former British ambassador. Vicky Bowman and her husband Htein Lin, a former political prisoner, were arrested last month at their home in Yangon, accused of breaching immigration laws.

Their arrest came shortly after Britain expanded sanctions against Myanmar’s military junta to mark the fifth anniversary of the genocide against Rohinga people.

Britain suspended diplomatic relations with Iran for nearly a decade after the 1979 revolution, and again after Ayatollah Khomenei issued a fatwa against author Salman Rushdie in 1989. The British embassy in Tehran was closed for two years after pro-regime students stormed it in 2011.

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that Donald Trump will not be part of the US delegation travelling to London for the funeral, after the White House confirmed the invitation by the British government had been extended only to Joe Biden and his wife Jill.

After days of speculation over whether Mr Trump and his wife Melania would be inside Westminster Abbey, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters: “The invitation extended to the US government was for the President and the First Lady only.”

