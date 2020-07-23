Russian influence threat report 'full of indifference'

Report: The Russian flag outside the Russian Embassy in London, England. Photo: PA Wire

The British government has denied a "catastrophic failure" by ministers over the threat of Russian influence in UK affairs.

Cabinet office minister Nicholas True said the government had been clear that Russia must "desist from its attacks on the UK and [its] allies".

Mr True told colleagues: "We will be resolute in defending our country, our democracy and our values from any such hostile state activity."

But former Labour minister George Foulkes said Tuesday's Intelligence and Security Committee report had revealed a "catalogue of confusion and indifference" in dealing with threats from Russia.

Mr Foulkes called for ministers to learn from past failings and produce a plan to tackle "interference in our democratic processes and the penetration of British society by Russia".

Mr True said: "I do not accept that there's a catastrophic failure, as you put it."

The British government established a cross-government Russia unit in 2017, bringing together diplomatic, intelligence and military capabilities, he said.

Labour former Cabinet minister Des Browne said it was no wonder that public trust in Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his government was in decline, and called for the report's recommendations to be implemented.

Mr True, however, said the government had given a full response to the ISC report and insisted it was not necessary to hold a retrospective inquiry.

Former Liberal Democrat leader Menzies Campbell said the government had been "negligent of its responsibility to guard the democratic values of this country", and accused ministers of delaying publication of the report.

He said the failure to hold an inquiry into "Russian meddling" would make it seem the government had something to hide.

Mr True said he did not accept the "narrative about delay", stating the intelligence committee had been reformed, published its report and the government had responded at the first opportunity.

Independent crossbencher Robin Janvrin, a former member of the committee, hailed the report as a "wake up call" to the government about the covert threat posed by Russia.

Labour's Dianne Hayter said the government had taken its "eye off the ball" and "suppressed" the report, another allegation Mr True denied.

The government had long recognised an "enduring and significant threat" posed by Russia, he added.

Former chief of the defence staff Nick Houghton said the report showed that the UK's democratic processes and political system were "unacceptably vulnerable to malign Russian influence".

Tory Andrew Robathan said the report suggested that some peers were "perhaps influencers" in the Russian debate.

He called for an investigation into the "links" some peers had with the Putin regime.

Mr True told him: "I think it is extremely important that we should be on our guard - all of us - against the activities of the Putin regime."

Irish Independent