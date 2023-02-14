| 13.4°C Dublin

Close

Runaway aristocrat’s father calls for inquiry into cult where she was ‘brainwashed’

Constance Martin and TB Joshua Expand

Close

Constance Martin and TB Joshua

Constance Martin and TB Joshua

Constance Martin and TB Joshua

Thomas Kingsley

An aristocrat whose estranged daughter is missing with her rapist partner and their newborn baby has called for the police to investigate her links with a cult church following claims revealed that she was “brainwashed” there.

In a fresh appeal, Napier Marten has urged officers to probe Constance Marten’s time at the Synagogue, Church of All Nations in Lagos, Nigeria, where she lived for six months under the rule of TB Joshua, a “phoney prophet” who is alleged to have abused his “disciples”.

Most Watched

Privacy