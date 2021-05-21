Royals showed ‘total neglect’ whenever I asked for help – Prince Harry

Trapped: Harry has spoken of the struggles both he and Meghan have faced.

Prince Harry has accused the British royal family of “total neglect” and of “bullying him into silence” as he revealed his father, Prince Charles, had told him that as he had suffered, his sons would suffer too.

Harry (36) underwent a highly personal therapy session on camera for his new Apple TV documentary series, discussing traumatic memories from his childhood.

He spoke extensively about his struggles with mental health and his disconnect with his family’s attitudes to the subject.

Harry said that he and his wife Meghan were subjected to such a level of harassment on social media that he felt “completely helpless” and assumed that his family would help.

“Every single ask, request, warning, whatever it is, to stop just got met with total silence or total neglect,” he said.

“We spent four years trying to make it work. We did everything that we possibly could to stay there and carry on doing the role and doing the job.”

Harry described over the first three episodes of the series, The Me You Can’t See, released today, how he had come to realise he needed to address the trauma he experienced following the death of his mother, Princess Diana.

He told co-presenter Oprah Winfrey that his family had not spoken about her death and just expected him to deal with the paparazzi and press intrusion.

“My father used to say to me when I was younger, he used to say to both William and I, ‘well, it was like that for me so it’s going to be like that for you’,” he said.

“That doesn’t make sense. Just because you suffered doesn’t mean that your kids have to suffer, in fact quite the opposite – if you suffered, do everything you can to make sure that whatever negative experiences you had, that you can make it right for your kids.”

Harry said that he was told to “play the game” and his life would be easier. But he added: “I’ve got a hell of a lot of my mum in me. The only way to free yourself and break out is to tell the truth.”

He also revealed that when Meghan (39) felt suicidal, she had not gone through with it because it would have been “unfair” on him, having already lost his mother. He said he was ashamed it had got “that bad” but that he was also too ashamed to go to his family, because he knew they could not give him what he needed.

“That was one of the biggest reasons to leave, feeling trapped and feeling controlled through fear, both by the media and by the system itself which never encouraged the talking about this kind of trauma,” he said.

“Certainly now I will never be bullied into silence.”

Harry suggested that his wife’s dual heritage only magnified his fears history was in danger of repeating itself.

He compared their experience of being hounded by the paparazzi to that of his mother and her boyfriend Dodi Fayed (41), the son of Egyptian billionaire Mohamed Fayed.

He said he wished he had taken a stronger stance on the racism that had been aimed at Meghan earlier in their relationship.

“My mother was chased to her death while she was in a relationship with someone that wasn’t white,” he said.

“And now look at what’s happened. You want to talk about history repeating itself? They’re not going to stop until she dies.” (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2021)

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2021]