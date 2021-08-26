Royals ‘quietly pleased’ Meghan could not attend Philip’s funeral

Family feud: Meghan did not travel from America with Harry for the funeral of Prince Philip in April as she was close to her due date. Photo: Pool

British royal family members were “quietly pleased” that Meghan Markle missed Prince Philip’s funeral because they feared she would “create a spectacle” if she attended, a biography claims.

Meghan was heavily pregnant with her daughter Lilibet when the prince died in April, and was advised not to fly by doctors, to the relief of Prince Harry’s family, according to the authors of Finding Freedom.

An epilogue to a new edition of the book also reveals that Meghan and Harry considered identifying the royal who they allege made racist comments before their son Archie was born.

The book reignites the feud between the couple and the royal family over the claim that “concerns” were raised about Archie’s skin colour.

In what appears a direct criticism of the queen, sources say the royal family’s reaction to the allegation “was not positive” and that “there has to be some acknowledgement... about what the Sussexes went through in order for there to be progress”.

The royal household is also accused of peddling lies to the press about the couple’s desire for Archie to have a royal title.

The book also says Prince Harry was “saddened and disappointed” by the queen’s decision to stop a wreath from him being laid at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday last year.

Authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand write that Meghan had “hoped” to accompany her husband to Philip’s funeral before being advised not to by doctors.

The new chapter, in a paperback edition to be published on Tuesday, states: “Several members of the royal family are understood to have been ‘quietly pleased’ that Meghan stayed in California because they ‘didn’t want a circus’ or, commented one senior royal source, ‘the duchess creating a spectacle’”.

The book also attempts to elicit sympathy for Harry for his “surreal” experience at the funeral of his grandfather.

It cites a source close to the prince suggesting: “Saying goodbye to his beloved grandfather was always going to be difficult, but being alongside family he hadn’t seen in over a year, all while the world watched, was an additional layer of pressure he wasn’t fully prepared for.”

It claims that Harry and his brother William had “at least two further conversations” after the funeral beyond the chat they were seen having as they left St George’s Chapel , but that Harry and his father Prince Charles were only on “light speaking terms”.

