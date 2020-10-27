Royal upbringing and privilege blinded me to unconscious racial bias - Harry

Prince Harry has admitted his privileged upbringing in Britain's royal family meant he had no understanding of unconscious racial bias.

He said it took him many years - and the experience of "living" in wife Meghan's shoes - to recognise the issue, during a conversation with Black Lives Matter supporter Patrick Hutchinson.

Mr Hutchinson rose to fame after he was photographed carrying an injured white man to safety during a violent far-right rally in London. The personal trainer's actions were repeatedly praised by the duke.

The two men spoke to launch British GQ's Heroes Festival, the men's magazine's annual summit of ideas, culture and thought leadership.

Chatting from his home in Santa Barbara, California, via video call, Harry said: "No-one's pointing the fingers. You can't really point fingers, especially when it comes to unconscious bias.

"But once you realise or you feel a little bit uncomfortable, then the onus is on you to go out and educate yourself because ignorance is no longer an excuse.

"And unconscious bias, from my understanding, having the upbringing and the education that I had, I had no idea what it was. I had no idea it existed.

"And then, sad as it is to say, it took me many, many years to realise it, especially then living a day or a week in my wife's shoes."

Harry and Meghan have spoken extensively about race. In an interview and accompanying article in London's Evening Standard to mark Black History Month, they said there was a lost generation of "people of colour" whose contribution to UK society will remain "untapped" as long as structural racism exists.

Harry urged people of all backgrounds to get involved in racial issues. He said: "This is a global movement. The train has left the station. If you're not on it now then get on it because there's so much that we can do.

"And, being a dad myself, the whole point in life, I guess, for me, is to try to leave the world in a better place than when you found it."

In June, Mr Hutchinson and some friends had gone to a demonstration in London to protect young Black Lives Matter activists against getting caught up in violence.

The group spotted a lone white man being dragged through a crowd by young black protesters and thrown on the steps near the Royal Festival Hall in London, and the personal trainer picked him up and carried him to safety.

Mr Hutchinson told Harry: "We were pleased that we'd been able to avert a serious, serious situation.

"Yeah, I would do it for anybody and I would do it time and time again. It's just not something you think about."

Irish Independent