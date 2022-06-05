Royal revellers hope to see Queen on final day of Platinum Jubilee celebrations

The Queen joined other members of the royal family on the balcony last Thursday at the stand of the special extended jubilee weekend

Platinum Jubilee celebrations in honour of Queen Elizabeth will draw to a close with a colourful street pageant which royal revellers hope will be capped by a Buckingham Palace appearance by the British monarch.

The 96-year-old received affectionate tributes from Prince Charles and national figures during Saturday night’s Platinum Party at the Palace that saw Rod Stewart, Diana Ross and Duran Duran perform for thousands.

And in a comic sketch, Queen Elizabeth had tea with Paddington Bear and revealed, like the furry character, she is partial to a marmalade sandwich.

In his personal tribute, Charles spoke movingly about the Queen, calling her “Mummy” and described how “you laugh and cry with us and, most importantly, you have been there for us…” in a speech to thousands of spectators in The Mall in London.

Millions will gather for street parties, picnics and barbecues, with more than 85,000 Big Jubilee Lunches being held across the UK today.

The Duchess of Cornwall, patron of the Big Lunch, will join Charles at a flagship feast at The Oval cricket ground in south London, while the Earl and Countess of Wessex will meet people creating the “Long Table” down on The Long Walk leading up to Windsor Castle.

Some 10,000 people including a cast of 6,000 performers are involved in staging the 3km carnival procession from Horse Guards, along Whitehall to Admiralty Arch and down The Mall to Buckingham Palace.

Celebrities will travel in decorated open top double decker buses for the decade-by-decade celebrations.

Among the sights will be the Gold State Coach which will feature archival footage of the Queen broadcast at the windows, making it seem as if the British monarch is in the carriage.

A peloton of 300 cyclists, riding vintage bikes from across the seven decades of the Queen’s reign, is to travel down The Mall led by Chris Hoy and cycling golden couple Laura and Jason Kenny.

Close to 200 stars will take to the stage to serenade the Queen by singing the British national anthem at the grand finale of the Platinum Jubilee festivities.

Well known faces including David Jason, Harry Redknapp, Cliff Richard, Sandie Shaw, Felicity Kendal, Joe Wicks and Holly Willoughby will join Ed Sheeran in a mass rendition of ‘God Save The Queen’ outside Buckingham Palace at the end of the pageant.

It is hoped that Queen Elizabeth will make an appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony to round off the weekend and see the celebrities singing the national anthem.

Separately, Prince William and Kate Middleton and their children have been baking cakes for a Platinum Jubilee street party set to take place in Cardiff this afternoon.

Kate and their three children were captured whipping up eggs and flour in a kitchen in pictures posted on the royal couple’s official Twitter account on Sunday morning.

The caption read: “Baking cakes for the local community in Cardiff to enjoy at a Platinum Jubilee street party taking place today! We hope you like them!”