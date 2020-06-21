Royal family dads: William and Charles show their paternal pride

Candid camera: Prince William and his children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in new pictures marking both his birthday and Father’s Day. Photo: Duchess of Cambridge.

Buckingham Palace marked Father's Day by releasing new photos of Prince William with his three children and his own father.

William, who also turned 38 yesterday, was pictured at his mansion on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, with his children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

William with his father Prince Charles. Photo: Kensington Palace/PA Wire

William with his father Prince Charles. Photo: Kensington Palace/PA Wire

In one photograph, taken by his wife Kate, William and his three youngsters sit on a tree swing posing for the camera.

William also appears in a photo with his father, Prince Charles, to mark the day.

The image of the pair in an affectionate embrace was also taken by Kate when the family were together at Sandringham in December.

