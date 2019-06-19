Rory Stewart has been eliminated from the Tory leadership race after the third round of voting by Conservative MPs, as Boris Johnson again topped the ballot.

Rory Stewart eliminated from Tory leadership race - as Boris Johnson tops ballot once again

Rory Stewart had said he was the only "real alternative" to Boris Johnson in the Tory leadership race, adding he has "momentum, energy and public appeal".

He tweeted: "1. I am in this to win - the real alternative to Boris.

"2. I speak to (Michael Gove) regularly and hope he would have a big role in any Government.

"3. I am the candidate with the most momentum, energy and public appeal. Our members deserve a choice.

"4. If it's not me, it will be PM Boris."

Earlier, Mr Stewart said his performance in the BBC debate last night, which he admitted was lacklustre, "could" have knocked his support among MPs.

He said: "Could do, could do.

"Rather weirdly the YouGov polls suggest I won it overwhelmingly with the public.

"The problem is you're sitting on a stage and when four-fifths are looking at you as if you're crazy... You begin to think 'I'm losing this, I'm not convincing anybody.

"But the YouGov poll... shows the people watching it on television were actually agreeing with me but I'm not feeling it at all in the studio."

Here are the results of the third round of voting by Tory MPs:

- Michael Gove: 51

- Jeremy Hunt: 54

- Sajid Javid: 38

- Boris Johnson: 143

- Rory Stewart: 27

